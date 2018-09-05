Print This

Celebrating a Victory That Didn't Take Place

Scott Jaschik
September 5, 2018
The University of Oklahoma defeated Florida Atlantic University in football on Saturday, 63-14. That outcome wasn't shocking, but many Florida Atlantic fans were stunned when, after the game, they received a text from their alumni association. "FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the text said. Many alumni -- and Oklahoma fans -- posted the text (or commentary) to social media.

Asked by Inside Higher Ed how this text went out, a university spokesman said via email, "The text you are referring to was sent due to human error. It was followed by a correction notifying the recipients of the error."

