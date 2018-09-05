Celebrating a Victory That Didn't Take Place

The University of Oklahoma defeated Florida Atlantic University in football on Saturday, 63-14. That outcome wasn't shocking, but many Florida Atlantic fans were stunned when, after the game, they received a text from their alumni association. "FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the text said. Many alumni -- and Oklahoma fans -- posted the text (or commentary) to social media.

Someone forgot to hit the delete button.



Florida Atlantic sent a text to its alumni saying the Owls beat the #Sooners: https://t.co/rH4dMXZ5bw — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 2, 2018

Asked by Inside Higher Ed how this text went out, a university spokesman said via email, "The text you are referring to was sent due to human error. It was followed by a correction notifying the recipients of the error."