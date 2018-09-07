Title
Indiana University Condemns Anti-Semitic Post
Indiana University at Bloomington responded Tuesday to an anti-Semitic comment about Jewish students "taking over" the campus.
The comment was posted by an anonymous user on Greekrank, a website where students can review and comment on sororities and fraternities at different universities.
“OMG so first of all I don't want to sound racist or anything.. but like wtf why are there so many jews here at IU now wat happened?” the post (reproduced here unedited) read. “where being takin over by a bunch of hairy stink rude obnoxious jews … the girls acts so damn exclusive and if ur not jewish u can't hang out with them or even talk to them.. they give us looks like were below them and not worthy of talking too...this must end or this school is gonna go to ****!”
The post has since been removed. The university condemned the post and issued the following statement to Inside Higher Ed:
"We were deeply saddened to learn about the hateful, racist, anti-Semitic remarks made online targeting members of our IU community, both within and outside of the Greek system. The language used by these anonymous posters is hurtful and offensive. Hoosiers are better than this," the statement read. "Indiana University and the IU Greek Community stand with our members of every race, religion, creed, color and sexual orientation. It is our differences that make our community so vibrant. The work that is done by our diverse group of student organizations only adds to the vitality of our campus. Contributions made by these dedicated Hoosiers highlights the positive environment that is IU. We believe every person has the right to be treated with respect as an individual rather than be reduced to a stereotype."
Chuck Carney, director of media relations, said that the university's Bias Response Network is looking into the matter and that student affairs personal are counseling students who may have been affected.
