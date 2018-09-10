Trump Attacks Candidate's Support for Dreamers

During a rally in Montana Thursday, President Trump attacked Maryland Democrat Ben Jealous's plan to offer free community college tuition to all of the state's residents, including undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are known as Dreamers, according to The Washington Post.

Jealous is running for governor against Republican incumbent Larry Hogan, who has his own plan to expand scholarships to community colleges and supports the ability of Dreamers to qualify for tuition aid at two-year institutions.

“In Maryland, the Democrat candidate for governor wants to give illegal aliens free college tuition, courtesy of the American taxpayer,” Trump said, to a booing audience. “Come on in, free college.”

Jealous's plan would cost an estimated $3 million a year to cover about 700 undocumented immigrants.