U.S. Reviews Allegations of Anti-Jewish Bias

Scott Jaschik
September 12, 2018
The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights has re-opened a complaint filed seven years ago charging that Rutgers University permitted a hostile environment for Jewish students, The New York Times reported. The complaint had been filed after a supporter of the movement to boycott Israel spoke at Rutgers. The Obama administration rejected the complaint. Most academic leaders -- while rejecting the Israel boycott -- have not viewed speeches or activities advocating for the boycott as violations of college regulations or civil rights laws, but as free speech. But the complaint now being reviewed by OCR maintains that “denying the Jewish people the right to self-determination" is a form of anti-Jewish bias.

 

