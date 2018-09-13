Print This

Title

Mercy of Ohio Will Join Bowling Green State University

By

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Bowling Green State University and Mercy College of Ohio on Wednesday announced the start of a two-to-three-year process under which the college and its degree programs will become part of the university. Mercy has nine degree programs and six certificate programs, serving a total of about 1,500 students. Mercy's emphasis is in nursing and health professions.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Ronell Case and the Catholic Church
Democratizing the American University
Leaving So Soon?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Online as Backup
3 Things That Someone New to the CTL World Should Know
An Interview with Ai Addyson-Zhang - Entrepreneurial Social Media Educator
Data and Judgment; Hurricanes and Student Retention
Live from Michigan
Business Schools, Online Education and Brands

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top