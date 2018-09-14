No Indictment of Portland State Police Officers

An Oregon grand jury has declined to indict two police officers at Portland State University who shot and killed a man this summer. Many students and others have said the man, Jason Washington, was doing nothing wrong, and was trying to break up a fight when he was shot. The incident led many student groups to call for the university to stop arming its police officers.

Rahmat Shoureshi, president of the university, issued a statement after the grand jury's decision in which he noted that the university will review -- with independent experts -- the incident and campus security policies. "Mr. Washington's death has deeply shaken all those involved as well as the greater campus community, and we are determined to learn from it," the statement said.