Print This

Title

Police Investigate Suspected Sabotage of China Scholar's Car

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

Police in New Zealand are investigating suspected efforts to sabotage a car owned by a prominent scholar who studies China’s overseas influence campaigns, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, said she is concerned about the safety of herself and her family.

"I'm also really concerned about the escalation of activities aimed at intimidating me and stopping my academic research," she told the Herald.

Police are separately investigating a series of break-ins to Brady’s home and campus offices in February that appeared to target her electronic devices. Brady has been the subject of vitriolic commentary in Chinese-language media, including a recent op-ed that called her and Chinese democracy activists “anti-Chinese sons of bitches" who should "get out of New Zealand."

Brady described the suspected sabotage on Twitter.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning for a Lifetime
Why Colleges Should Require
Faculty Diversity Statements
The Community We All Choose to Build

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Attendance Policies
Take Your Scholarship Public
Obama-ism Beats Trump-ism
Will America's Future Resemble the California Described In 'State of Resistance’?
Innovation and Disruption Within Student Information Systems
Incompletes

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top