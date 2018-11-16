Title
Police Investigate Suspected Sabotage of China Scholar's Car
Police in New Zealand are investigating suspected efforts to sabotage a car owned by a prominent scholar who studies China’s overseas influence campaigns, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, said she is concerned about the safety of herself and her family.
"I'm also really concerned about the escalation of activities aimed at intimidating me and stopping my academic research," she told the Herald.
Police are separately investigating a series of break-ins to Brady’s home and campus offices in February that appeared to target her electronic devices. Brady has been the subject of vitriolic commentary in Chinese-language media, including a recent op-ed that called her and Chinese democracy activists “anti-Chinese sons of bitches" who should "get out of New Zealand."
Brady described the suspected sabotage on Twitter.
Yesterday my car was sabotaged, two tyres had been interfered with; someone broke in to my garage to do it. It was only be chance I took the car into the mechanic for the six-monthly warrant and he noticed it straight away.— Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) November 15, 2018
He called me, very alarmed, and said it could only be sabotage, that there is no other explanation. It was not noticeable when we drove the car, but if we braked suddenly the car would have lost control.— Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) November 15, 2018
I seldom drive the car, but my husband and three children use it every day. Whoever did this doesn’t care about human life and thinks there is no consequences for doing it in NZ. Police are now investigating.— Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) November 15, 2018
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!