Police Investigate Suspected Sabotage of China Scholar's Car

Police in New Zealand are investigating suspected efforts to sabotage a car owned by a prominent scholar who studies China’s overseas influence campaigns, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at the University of Canterbury, said she is concerned about the safety of herself and her family.

"I'm also really concerned about the escalation of activities aimed at intimidating me and stopping my academic research," she told the Herald.

Police are separately investigating a series of break-ins to Brady’s home and campus offices in February that appeared to target her electronic devices. Brady has been the subject of vitriolic commentary in Chinese-language media, including a recent op-ed that called her and Chinese democracy activists “anti-Chinese sons of bitches" who should "get out of New Zealand."

Brady described the suspected sabotage on Twitter.

Yesterday my car was sabotaged, two tyres had been interfered with; someone broke in to my garage to do it. It was only be chance I took the car into the mechanic for the six-monthly warrant and he noticed it straight away. — Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) November 15, 2018

He called me, very alarmed, and said it could only be sabotage, that there is no other explanation. It was not noticeable when we drove the car, but if we braked suddenly the car would have lost control. — Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) November 15, 2018