Record Number of Female Rhodes Scholars

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday named 32 new winners of Rhodes Scholarships, which cover two or three years of study at the University of Oxford. The new class has more women (21) than any prior class. Almost half of the class consists of immigrants or first-generation Americans. The class also includes one person in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. This is the first year that DACA students were eligible.

Elite private institutions in the East tend to do particularly well in the competition for Rhodes Scholarships. Duke, Princeton and Yale Universities each had three winners. But the new class also includes the first winner from Chapman University, the first winner since 1955 from the University of Kentucky, the first winner since 1981 from Boise State University and the first winner since 1993 from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The list of winners may be found here.