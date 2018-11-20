Print This

Title

Duke Condemns Swastika at Memorial

By

Scott Jaschik
November 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Duke University is condemning whoever placed a large red swastika on a campus memorial to those who were murdered last month in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

A statement from Vincent Price, Duke's president, said in part, "That such a craven and cowardly act of vandalism -- a desecration of a memorial to individuals who were killed because they were Jewish and practicing their faith -- should happen anywhere is extremely distressing. That it should occur in such a visible, public location at Duke should be a matter of grave concern to us all."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Boarding Up a Window on Vocational Ed
Why It Matters That More Americans
Read Poetry Now
Learning for a Lifetime

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Tap on the Shoulder, Redux
The Grad Activist: Resources for Science Advocacy
What Does Emotion Have To Do With Marketing? Everything
Amazon's HQ2, Telecommuting, and Online Education
In Defense of Academic Freedom and Autonomy in Brazil
Good Intentions, but…

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top