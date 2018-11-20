Duke Condemns Swastika at Memorial

Duke University is condemning whoever placed a large red swastika on a campus memorial to those who were murdered last month in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

A statement from Vincent Price, Duke's president, said in part, "That such a craven and cowardly act of vandalism -- a desecration of a memorial to individuals who were killed because they were Jewish and practicing their faith -- should happen anywhere is extremely distressing. That it should occur in such a visible, public location at Duke should be a matter of grave concern to us all."