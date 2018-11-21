Cornell Officials Condemn Swastika Incidents

Three incidents in which swastikas were discovered on the Cornell University campus in recent days have upset many there. Two were in dormitories and one was carved into snow.

Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, issued a statement that said in part, "I write today to express my revulsion at the symbol of hate and anti-Semitism that was marked in the snow outside of a residence hall on North Campus late yesterday. I vehemently denounce such acts, which are clearly intended to intimidate members of our community. The swastika has historically been -- and continues to be -- used as a symbol of intolerance, terror and repression against vulnerable communities."