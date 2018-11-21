Print This

Seattle U Law School Suspends ICE Externship

Scott Jaschik
November 21, 2018
The law school at Seattle University has suspended an externship option for students with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, The Seattle Times reported. Externships provide law school credit for work with various groups. Students said ties to ICE could endanger undocumented students and questioned the ethics of ICE's work under President Trump.

