Controversial Catholic U Dean Resigns Position

Will Rainford (right), who was suspended as dean of Catholic University's social work school in September, has announced that he will resign that position, although he will remain on the faculty. At the time he was suspended, the university left open the possibility that he would return to the deanship. He was suspended after tweets he made criticizing one of the accusers of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Many students and others were shocked that a social work dean would criticize someone bringing charges of sexual assault, and that a dean would do so on his official account linked to his role as dean.