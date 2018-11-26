False Claim About Student Voting Rights

A former North Carolina governor, Republican Pat McCrory, last week said that college students in the state are voting illegally. “In my particular election we had a lot of college students, who were out-of-state college students, vote,” McCrory said. “And they could do it because there was no voter ID which would’ve showed New Jersey license plates, Pennsylvania license plates, you name it … And I couldn’t do a thing about it.” As The News & Observer reported, McCrory was wrong about state law, which explicitly gives college students the right to vote in the county where they are enrolled.

Last week, Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi, was criticized for saying that it would be a “great idea” to make it more difficult for college students to vote.