Print This

Title

GW Athletics Director Left After Lewd Behavior Reported

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
November 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

The prominent athletics director of George Washington University, who left unexpectedly last December, likely did so after his lewd and sexually inappropriate behavior was reported to the university, a Deadspin investigation found.

Patrick Nero, who resigned quietly last year with no job lined up, reportedly had also been in a long-running feud with the now former basketball coach Mike Lonergan, Deadspin reported.

Nero allegedly orchestrated Lonergan’s exit, casting the coach as a homophobe. The men clashed when Lonergan expressed concerns to other administrators about what he considered to be Nero’s inappropriate relationships with students.

But Nero kept his job until an anonymous tipster sent a video to officials of Nero apparently at a bar making obscene gestures and then straddling a 2017 male graduate.

The institution provided a statement from athletics spokesman Brian Sereno.

“The university takes seriously the safety and well-being of its students, including student-athletes, and it carefully and thoughtfully reviewed concerns raised in the past regarding its athletics program. The focus should properly be on the here and now. The athletics program, under new AD Tanya Vogel, is thriving and its leadership is deeply committed to the student-athlete experience.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Needs New Models
#MedievalToo

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From 'These Truths' to 'Heirs of the Founders’
Kazakhstan’s Struggle to Modernize
A Syllabus Is Not a Contract
Rich Sorrell
Defining Alt-Ac Before We Systematize Alternative Academic Career Guidance
Changing the Citation Conversation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top