Racist Robocalls Hit Montana State Billings

Scott Jaschik
November 26, 2018
About 40 faculty and staff members at Montana State University Billings received recorded racist phone calls on Thanksgiving Day, The Billings Gazette reported. The calls are believed to be from an out-of-state white supremacist group. University police are investigating the calls.

Also this month, racist robocalls hit students at Drake University.

