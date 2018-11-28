Print This

2-Year College Groups on Collaboration With K-12

By

Paul Fain
November 28, 2018
Two community college associations on Wednesday released recommendations for improving coordination between the two-year sector and K-12 schools to improve graduation rates and labor market outcomes.

The report from the Association of Community College Trustees, the American Association of Community Colleges and the Education Strategy Group recognizes successful partnerships as models for other colleges. It also recommends that community colleges focus on three priorities in their collaboration with K-12:

  • Accelerating academic transitions with college course-taking opportunities in high school or by bringing developmental education to high school;
  • Extending navigational supports by strengthening academic counseling and providing clear academic and career pathways for students;
  • Serving as career bridges that guide students from high school to a credential with currency in the labor market.

