Hockey Pucks to Fight Shooters on Campus

Scott Jaschik
November 28, 2018
Oakland University, in Michigan, is distributing hockey pucks to faculty members and some students for use against active shooters on campus, The Detroit News reported. The idea is that a puck is legal to carry and could cause real damage and be a distraction.

