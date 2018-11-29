Print This

UW Madison to Pay $32 Million Over Patent Contract

Emma Whitford
November 29, 2018
The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), the patent-licensing organization for the University of Wisconsin at Madison, was ordered to pay $32 million to Washington University in St. Louis after a judge ruled that WARF violated a royalties contract between the two universities, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The two universities had collaborated on medical research in the 1990s and developed a treatment for kidney disease that WARF worked to patent in exchange for a larger share of the royalties. Washington University claimed that WARF misled it by undervaluing the patent.

"The court recognized WARF’s failure to properly value the co-owned patent and the contributions of Washington University’s researcher, and to share critical information with Washington University," a spokesperson for Washington University told the Post-Dispatch. "We remain disappointed that WARF would not negotiate a resolution and that we had to resolve this matter through the court system."

