Additional Vetting Considered for Chinese Students

Elizabeth Redden
November 30, 2018
The Trump administration is considering new measures to vet Chinese prospective students due to continuing concerns over espionage, Reuters reported. The administration is considering steps including checking student phone records and searching their Chinese and American social media accounts “for anything that might raise concerns about students’ intentions in the United States, including affiliations with government organizations,” according to Reuters, which quoted an unnamed U.S. official and three congressional and university sources. The State Department previously reduced the duration of visas for Chinese graduate students in certain high-tech fields from five years to one year over spying concerns.

