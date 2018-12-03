Print This

Central European University Forced Out of Hungary

Elizabeth Redden
December 3, 2018
Central European University announced today that it has been forced out of Hungary and will move its U.S.-accredited academic programs from Budapest to Vienna in September 2019.

CEU says the Hungarian government refuses to ratify an agreement that would allow it to continue to operate its campus in Budapest under the terms of an April 2017 law on foreign branch campuses. The law was widely seen as a targeted attack by Hungary’s increasingly illiberal government on CEU and its founder, the liberal financier George Soros.

Inside Higher Ed will have more coverage of the situation later today.

