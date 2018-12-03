Print This

Duke Will Change Name of Building That Honored Racist

Scott Jaschik
December 3, 2018
Duke University's board on Saturday voted to remove Julian Carr's name from a campus building that houses the history department. The department and others had pushed for removal of the name because Carr, while a donor to the university, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 1900 on a white supremacist platform.

