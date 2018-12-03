Print This

U Dayton to End Academic Programs at China Institute

Elizabeth Redden
December 3, 2018
The University of Dayton is ending academic programs at its China Institute after investing more than $14 million in the endeavor over six years, the Dayton Daily News reported. The university is “exploring a range of options” for the 68,000-square-foot facility located in the Suzhou Industrial Park.

“The Institute has experienced challenges in attracting faculty to teach and a critical mass of UD students to attend the China Institute, especially for its semester-long programs,” the provost, Paul Benson, said in an email quoted by the paper. “In addition, partnerships with other institutions to send their students to the China Institute simply have not borne fruit and are less likely moving forward.”

