Print This

Title

American Academy Names David Oxtoby as President

By

Scott Jaschik
December 4, 2018
Comments
 
 

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences on Monday named David W. Oxtoby (right) as its next president. Oxtoby, a member of the academy since 2012, served as president of Pomona College from 2003 until 2017.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Online Learning:
A 2-Voiced Case for Ambivalence
Truth, Facts and Liberal Education
in a 'Post-Truth' Era
Uncomfortably Numb

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why?
Abandoned Campuses and Online Learning
Not-So-Funhouse Mirrors
The Non-Disruptions
Writing Papers on Phones
Disabled in Graduate School: Mentorship, Complicated

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top