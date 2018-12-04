Senators Urge 'U.S. News' to Change Rankings

Six Democratic senators have written to U.S. News & World Report asking it to change its methodology to put more focus on institutions that educate students from many socioeconomic backgrounds. The letter follows some tweaks in the methodology this year, changes that critics said did little to shift the system away from one that favors wealthy institutions that educate many wealthy students. "Without an exclusive metric assessing the access a college or university provides to historically underrepresented students, deep inequities will continue to be masked," the letter says.

U.S. News did not respond to a request for comment.