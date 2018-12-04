Print This

When the Accused Professor Is Dead

Scott Jaschik
December 4, 2018
Hampshire College has announced that it is removing the name of Lester Mazor, a late professor, from a room on campus and from an endowed fund created in his memory, after finding that an alumna's recent allegations of inappropriate behavior by him in the 1970s were "more likely than not" true. An investigation also found similar allegations, suggesting that the incidents in the complaint were not "isolated," a college statement said.

The college statement noted that there are difficulties in examining charges against people who are dead, but Hampshire adopted a new set of policies on "historical complaints of harassment" to assist in such cases.

"Some may call into question the college’s actions since Professor Mazor cannot defend himself and because these actions date from decades ago," said the college statement. "This era has brought long-needed attention to issues of sexual harassment and we want there to be no confusion at Hampshire over what behaviors were and are inappropriate. We take our roles as educators, mentors, and role models very seriously and apologize that a member of our faculty apparently did not do so, regardless of the era."

