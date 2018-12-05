Print This

Broader College Completion Data From the Feds

Paul Fain
December 5, 2018
The federal government on Tuesday released an early look at student completion data that it collected as part of a winter 2016-17 survey of federal aid-eligible colleges. For the second year, the annual release from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics includes a more comprehensive view of student success than the typical limitation of federal data to first-time, full-time students. For example, the survey incorporated results for part-time and transfer students, students who enrolled at times other than the fall, and outcomes for Pell Grant recipients.

Findings from the preliminary report include:

  • 41 percent of credential-seeking, first-time, fulltime undergraduates who enrolled in 2011 and received a Pell Grant earned a credential.
  • 61 percent of the same group, but who did not receive a Pell Grant or federally subsidized loan, earned a credential.
  • 61 percent of first-time, fulltime undergraduates who attended four-year public institutions earned a degree within eight years, compared to 67 percent who attended four-year private institutions.
  • 31 percent of first-time, fulltime credential seekers who attended a community college earned a credential within four years.

