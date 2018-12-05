Print This

Women Are Majority of Med School Applicants

Scott Jaschik
December 5, 2018
For the first time since 2004, more women than men applied to American medical schools, according to data released Tuesday by the Association of American Medical Colleges. Women made up 50.9 percent of applicants. Women were also the majority of new medical students for the second year in a row (51.6 percent versus 50.7 percent in 2017). More details on application trends are available here.

