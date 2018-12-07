Print This

Hopkins Misses 18 Sexual Misconduct Complaints

Lindsay McKenzie
December 7, 2018
Johns Hopkins University failed to review 18 sexual misconduct reports over the past two years as a result of a website error.

The institution’s Office of Institutional Equity issued a statement Dec. 5 saying it had recently learned of a problem with its website which meant some reports made between January 2016 and October 2018 were “mistakenly blocked.”

“We are sincerely sorry for this error and for the distress it may have caused,” the statement said. “Anyone who takes the step to file a report deserves and should expect timely action and response, and we are taking immediate steps to support those whose reports were mistakenly blocked.”

