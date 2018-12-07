Print This

New Chicago Effort Links Community College, DePaul

Scott Jaschik
December 7, 2018
The City of Chicago has announced a new program in which students who receive scholarships from the city to cover the costs of associate degrees will earn those degrees in an academy set up at DePaul University. Those who finish the degree will be admitted to DePaul and will be able to apply for special scholarships for transfer students.

