Print This

Title

Compilation on Managing in Challenging Times

By

Scott Jaschik
December 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Managing in Challenging Times." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When College Degrees Impede Opportunity
Against the New Normal
A New Chapter

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Public-Private Colleges?
Surviving Your Departmental Holiday Party
Imagining a Different Ending for the Kevin Hart / Oscars Scandal
A Fantastic 'Breaking News' Filtered Through Higher Ed Anxieties
How to be a Better Graduate Student
Campus Status, Administrative Assistants, and Meeting Scheduling

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top