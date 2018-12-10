Print This

Hackers Steal $800,000 From Cape Cod CC

Emma Whitford
December 10, 2018
Hackers stole more than $800,000 from Cape Cod Community College last week through an email phishing scam that obtained the college’s bank information and fraudulently transferred money from its accounts, The Boston Globe reported.

The college has recovered $300,000 of the stolen funds and prevented several subsequent attacks. A college spokesman told the Globe that the college believes the same hackers tried to steal from surrounding colleges, but the college did not know which ones.

