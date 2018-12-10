Print This

Student Sues Former Dean for Years of Harassment

Emma Whitford
December 10, 2018
A West Los Angeles College student is suing Shalamon Duke, former dean of disabled students' programs at the college, for years of sexual harassment, the Los Angeles Times reported. Duke resigned after the college’s Title IX office began investigating his case in December.

Sarah Murphy worked in Duke’s office and said that he would repeatedly ask her for sexual favors in return for financial stability. She also alleged that Duke would change her hourly pay based on whether or not she complied with his advances.

A spokesperson for West Los Angeles College told the Times that the college does not comment on matters of personnel issues or litigation. Duke’s attorneys also declined to comment to the Times.

