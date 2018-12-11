Print This

Report Examines History of Correspondence Education

Andrew Kreighbaum
December 11, 2018
A report released Tuesday by New America finds multiple cycles of federal crackdowns on fraud and abuse after Congress allowed GI Bill benefits and, later, federally guaranteed student loans to be used on correspondence programs.

The report was written by David Whitman, the chief speechwriter for former U.S. education secretary Arne Duncan. It urges caution in lifting requirements that instructors have "regular and substantive" interaction with students for programs to keep access to Title IV federal aid.

The Trump administration has said it would like to rethink existing regular-and-substantive requirements in a regulatory overhaul for higher ed rules scheduled to begin in January.

