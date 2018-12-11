Special Report on Strategic Planning

Inside Higher Ed's new report, "Smart, Succinct and Agile: Strategic Planning in an Age of Uncertainty," is an introduction and in-depth resource for administrators, trustees and others at colleges and universities embarking on a strategic planning process. Among the key issues discussed are when to do a plan, who should or should not be involved, the relationship between plans and new presidents, how to keep the campus and internal constituencies engaged, the role of equity and diversity, the role rankings play, and how plans have changed over four decades.

The report also details the latest trends in strategic planning and best practices leaders can choose from to build a meaningful process able to motivate key constituencies. It includes a high-level look at planning models, case studies of colleges and universities that have overcome planning challenges, and key considerations for leaders embarking on a planning process. It also explores the different purposes planning can serve, from legitimizing leaders’ efforts to galvanizing fund-raising to helping a campus find its way in a confusing world.

