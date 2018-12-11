Tiffin President Faces Charge of Driving While Intoxicated

Lillian Schumacher, president of Tiffin University in Ohio, faces a court hearing after she was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in August, the Advertiser-Tribune reported.

The result of Schumacher’s breathalyzer test was 0.117, well over the legal limit of 0.08 in Ohio. Schumacher was pulled over for traveling 44 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour zone. A court spokeswoman told the Advertiser-Tribune that Schumacher still has driving privileges and that the suspension of her license was stopped until a further court order.

Lisa Williams, a university spokesperson, said that Schumacher declined to comment until the matter is legally resolved.