Print This

Title

Tiffin President Faces Charge of Driving While Intoxicated

By

Emma Whitford
December 11, 2018
Comments
 
 

Lillian Schumacher, president of Tiffin University in Ohio, faces a court hearing after she was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in August, the Advertiser-Tribune reported.

The result of Schumacher’s breathalyzer test was 0.117, well over the legal limit of 0.08 in Ohio. Schumacher was pulled over for traveling 44 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour zone. A court spokeswoman told the Advertiser-Tribune that Schumacher still has driving privileges and that the suspension of her license was stopped until a further court order.

Lisa Williams, a university spokesperson, said that Schumacher declined to comment until the matter is legally resolved.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against Endorsing the Chicago Principles
When College Degrees Impede Opportunity
Against the New Normal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

NPR's Adjunct Workforce
Millennials to the Rescue?
Yes, but for a Different Reason
Making Memories
Low-Residency Online Education and the Demise of the Volt
Public-Private Colleges?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top