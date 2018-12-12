Print This

New Call for Standardizing Job Placement Rates

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
December 12, 2018
The federal government, states and accreditors should standardize how they calculate job placement numbers for higher ed programs, according to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success, a progressive group that focuses on affordability and access in higher education.

In the report, released Tuesday, the group finds that the employment metrics used by various entities have created a patchwork of data that makes meaningful comparison of programs nearly impossible. TICAS recommends that the federal government take the lead in standardizing job placement rates and that new investments be made in state databases that can be used to verify outcomes at higher ed programs.

