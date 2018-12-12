Strong Gains From CUNY's ASAP Model in Ohio

Three Ohio community colleges that have adopted the City University of New York's Accelerated Study in Associate Programs initiative have seen increases in semester-to-semester persistence rates as well as graduation-rate bumps ranging from 7.9 percent to 19.1 percent.

MDRC, a nonprofit research group, studied two-year results from an evaluation of the program and released the findings today. Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cuyahoga Community College and Lorain County Community College created ASAP on their own campuses four years ago.

ASAP students were nine percentage points more likely to remain enrolled from semester to semester compared to their peers. These students also earned two additional credits per semester compared to their peers, according to the study.