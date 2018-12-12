Print This

Title

Strong Gains From CUNY's ASAP Model in Ohio

By

Ashley A. Smith
December 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

Three Ohio community colleges that have adopted the City University of New York's Accelerated Study in Associate Programs initiative have seen increases in semester-to-semester persistence rates as well as graduation-rate bumps ranging from 7.9 percent to 19.1 percent.

MDRC, a nonprofit research group, studied two-year results from an evaluation of the program and released the findings today. Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cuyahoga Community College and Lorain County Community College created ASAP on their own campuses four years ago.

ASAP students were nine percentage points more likely to remain enrolled from semester to semester compared to their peers. These students also earned two additional credits per semester compared to their peers, according to the study.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ordinary Education in Extraordinary Times
Against Endorsing the Chicago Principles
When College Degrees Impede Opportunity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Student Course Evaluations Survive
Hey, Google, Alexa, Siri and Higher Ed
Where Will the Learning Innovation Community Gather?
NPR's Adjunct Workforce
Millennials to the Rescue?
Yes, but for a Different Reason

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top