Threats Lead to Changes in Finals at Northridge

A series of written threats, some accompanied by bigoted and anti-Semitic symbols, has prompted California State University at Northridge to offer all final exams today in alternative formats such that students do not need to come to campus. The option will also be available for finals later in the week. Some of the threats referred to a mass shooting to take place today.

Dianne F. Harrison, president at Northridge, in a message to the campus said that the options were being offered to help students, not out of the view that anyone is in danger. "While law enforcement does not believe there is an imminent threat to campus, I recognize the extreme stress and anxiety the recent threats of violence have caused our community," she said.