Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Hagfish

By

Doug Lederman
December 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Douglas Fudge, associate professor of biological sciences at Chapman University, delves into the hagfish and how it avoids becoming lunch. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Warning to Physician Faculty
Ordinary Education in Extraordinary Times
Against Endorsing the Chicago Principles

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fun with Acronyms
Guest Post: How Was Your Semester?
Reading 'Uberland' and Thinking About Contingent Faculty
Why Student Course Evaluations Survive
Hey, Google, Alexa, Siri and Higher Ed
Where Will the Learning Innovation Community Gather?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top