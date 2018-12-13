Print This

Student Detained for Assaults on 2 Professors

Scott Jaschik
December 13, 2018
Authorities say that a student at Normandale Community College assaulted two faculty members, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The student was detained and found to have a gun. The first assault came after a faculty member intervened in a dispute the student was having with another student. The second faculty member who was assaulted was attempting to stop the first assault, officials said. The first faculty member was hospitalized for what officials called “upper-body injuries, mainly to her face.”

