Student Body President Dies Due to Gunshot Wound

Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., is mourning the loss of D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, a senior elementary education major and president of the student government association who was killed by a gunshot wound Tuesday night. The university held a vigil in Bratton-Bland’s memory Wednesday and released the following statement about his passing.

“The Lincoln University family is saddened by the loss of Student Government Association President D’Angelo Bratton-Bland. A true student leader in every sense of the word, D’Angelo touched many lives, which has been evident in the outpouring of grief and love following the news of his passing. His spirit of service was evident in his future goals to become an educator, majoring in elementary education with an anticipated graduation date of May 2019," the statement read. "Dr. Marrix Seymore, Dean of the School of Education, served as a mentor for Bratton-Bland. Seymore said his potential and purpose were evident, particularly during a trip to Washington, D.C. during a site visit to an inner city school. ‘D’Angelo said he had his AHA moment, and became diligent about his post-graduation plan. It was this lightbulb moment that changed his course to pursue teaching in an inner city school one day.' An active student, he also served as the former SGA Vice President, a member of Collegiate 100, Infantry Scholars’ Program, the Academy of Men of Color in Education and as ROAR Agent, as well as serving as a Residential Advisor. He was a native of Chicago, Illinois.”