Print This

Title

Student Body President Dies Due to Gunshot Wound

By

Emma Whitford
December 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., is mourning the loss of D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, a senior elementary education major and president of the student government association who was killed by a gunshot wound Tuesday night. The university held a vigil in Bratton-Bland’s memory Wednesday and released the following statement about his passing.

“The Lincoln University family is saddened by the loss of Student Government Association President D’Angelo Bratton-Bland. A true student leader in every sense of the word, D’Angelo touched many lives, which has been evident in the outpouring of grief and love following the news of his passing. His spirit of service was evident in his future goals to become an educator, majoring in elementary education with an anticipated graduation date of May 2019," the statement read. "Dr. Marrix Seymore, Dean of the School of Education, served as a mentor for Bratton-Bland. Seymore said his potential and purpose were evident, particularly during a trip to Washington, D.C. during a site visit to an inner city school. ‘D’Angelo said he had his AHA moment, and became diligent about his post-graduation plan. It was this lightbulb moment that changed his course to pursue teaching in an inner city school one day.' An active student, he also served as the former SGA Vice President, a member of Collegiate 100, Infantry Scholars’ Program, the Academy of Men of Color in Education and as ROAR Agent, as well as serving as a Residential Advisor. He was a native of Chicago, Illinois.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Manson Family Values
Warning to Physician Faculty
Ordinary Education in Extraordinary Times

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Are You Here?
Labors of Love
Partners in Advancement: Marketers and the Challenges of 24/7 Fundraising
Kevin Hart, the New Yorker and the Limits of Wokeness
The Progressive Case Against Tyler Cowen’s 'Stubborn Attachments'
Fun with Acronyms

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top