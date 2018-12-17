Print This

Eastern Orthodox Church Leader Sues Princeton

Emma Whitford
December 17, 2018
A spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church is suing Princeton University to regain possession of three Byzantine-era texts in Princeton’s collection, The New York Times reported. The university received the texts as a gift from a trustee and alumnus who bought them through a German auction. The lawsuit claims that the texts had been stolen from a monastery in Kormista, a village in northern Greece, during World War I by Bulgarian guerrilla forces. In a statement, university officials said they had full confidence that the texts in question were not stolen.

