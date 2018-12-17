Print This

U of Wyoming Returns Gift to Convicted Sex Offender

Scott Jaschik
December 17, 2018
The University of Wyoming has returned $800,000 to Tony Cercy and voided a $2 million pledge made by Cercy and his wife for a weight room in a renovated athletics facility, Laramie Live reported. Cercy was recently convicted of sexual assault.

