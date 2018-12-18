Print This

$50 Million Gift for Northeastern

Scott Jaschik
December 18, 2018
Northeastern University on Monday announced a $50 million gift, the largest ever to the university by an individual, from Amin Khoury, an alumnus, trustee and entrepreneur. The money will endow what will now be called the Khoury College of Computer and Information Sciences.

