9 Japanese Med Schools Manipulated Exams

Elizabeth Redden
December 18, 2018
Nine Japanese medical schools have manipulated entrance exams to favor men over women or give preference to relatives of alumni, a report by the education ministry found, according to The Japan Times. The ministry’s probe began in August after Tokyo Medical University was found to have discriminated against women in its admissions process.

