Report Shows Lack of Diversity in Engineering

By

Scott Jaschik
December 18, 2018
A nw report from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities shows that while the numbers of black and Hispanic students in engineering are going up, they still lag significantly in enrollments at the undergraduate and graduate level. For example, Hispanic students make up 19 percent of college undergraduates but only 11 percent of engineering bachelor’s degrees conferred in 2016, an 8-percentage point gap. Similar gaps are found for black students, and the gaps are even more pronounced at the graduate level.

The report was funded by the National Science Foundation.

 

