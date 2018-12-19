Title
Gonzaga Responds to Report on Abusive Priests
Some Jesuit priests found to have committed sexual abuse were sent by their order to a retirement facility at Gonzaga University, according to a report by the Center for Investigative Journalism and the Northwest News Network.
Thayne McCulloh, president of Gonzaga, issued a statement expressing his anger over the news. He added that there was no current danger on campus. His statement said in part, referring to residences for Jesuits on campus, "The university is not aware of any reports of abuse or misconduct involving retired priests during the time they were living in Cardinal Bea House. Today, I reaffirmed with the Provincial that there are currently no Jesuits against whom an allegation of sexual abuse has been made living at Gonzaga University, Della Strada Jesuit Community, or the Regis Community at Cardinal Bea House. Further, I have asked that we be guaranteed that no Jesuit against whom credible allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse have been made ever be assigned to Gonzaga or the Jesuit communities here."
