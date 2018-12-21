7 Lincoln U Basketball Players Arrested

Seven members of the men’s basketball team at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania -- more than half the players -- were arrested on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery.

Lincoln posted the bond for all the players, 6 ABC in Philadelphia reported.

"The university wishes to ensure that all students are able to complete the semester and be home for the holidays," a statement from Lincoln said.

The institution has been silent on the details of the incident in which the players were arrested, though it did occur on campus, according to the TV station. All of the players who were arrested participated in a game Wednesday.