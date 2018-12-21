Former Lehigh Student Allegedly Poisoned Roommate

A former Lehigh University student faces attempted murder charges for allegedly attempting to poison his roommate, The Morning Call and Lehigh Valley Live reported. The student, Yukai Yang, a chemistry major from China, is also accused of writing racist graffiti directed at the same roommate, who is black.

Prosecutors believe Yang put small quantities of thallium -- an odorless and colorless chemical used as rat poison -- and possibly other chemicals into his roommate’s food, drink and mouthwash over a period of several months. Yang’s defense lawyer did not return phone calls from the two publications seeking comment.