Smithsonian Leader Is Next Head of Med School Group

By

Scott Jaschik
December 21, 2018
The Association of American Medical Colleges on Thursday named David Skorton (at right), secretary of the Smithsonian, as its next president. Skorton, a cardiologist, formerly served as president of Cornell University and the University of Iowa.

